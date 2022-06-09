APC presidential ticket: Tinubu will unite Nigeria- Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, has hailed Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election, noting that he will unite Nigeria if voted president.

Sanwo-Olu described Tinubu as a “visionary, consistent, loyal, enigmatic and master strategist” who can use his brain, skills and knowledge to bring about radical and positive change in the country when elected as president.

The governor, in a statement on Thursday by Gboyega Akosile, his chief press secretary, also hailed the outcome of the APC special convention and urged leaders and members of the party to be united for its victory in the 2023 general elections.

He equally appealed to those who contested against Tinubu during the primaries to show high spirit of sportsmanship and join hands with the candidate for APC to maintain its winning streak come 2023.

Sanwo-Olu, who served as the chairman of the special convention sub-committee on finance and logistics, also praised President Muhammadu Buhari, APC national executives and the Progressives Governors’ Forum for their contribution to the success of the convention and emergence of Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate.

“I congratulate our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his landslide victory at the primaries and his emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party. His victory is a testimony to his many years of good gestures and political networks across the country.

“I believe in the mandate, vision and commitment of our great leader in building a prosperous and safe Nigeria. Asiwaju Tinubu is tested and trusted to provide leadership in uniting the country, solve security challenges, accelerate infrastructural development and grow our economy.

“Ever consistent in his thoughts and actions about the development of the country, not many leaders in contemporary Nigeria are as detribalised as Tinubu, whose heart accommodates every section of the country. I believe strongly that he will be a good president if he succeeds President Buhari next year.

“I congratulate President Buhari, leaders and members of our great party on the conduct of a successful and peaceful convention. I also appreciate all the delegates that voted during the presidential election for demonstrating true loyalty in the spirit of democracy as we take Nigeria to its best years yet with the victory our leader will record at the polls,” Sanwo-Olu said.