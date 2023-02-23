APC-PCC optimistic of victory as campaigns end

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said it was optimistic of victory in this Saturday’s presidential election as Nigerians will elect Bola Tinubu, the party’s candidate.

This is as 10, 000 Tinubu/Shettima registered support groups said they were mobilising 27 million votes for the APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Dele Alake, the special adviser on media and strategic communications of the APC-PCC, who addressed journalists after the round off of campaigns in Abuja on Wednesday, said the party and the council were ready for the election.

Alake said in the last six months, the party as well as the council have conducted a good campaign as their candidates have travelled round all the 36 states and even made return trips to many states for additional engagements.

“Our message of renewed hope and better future has resonated well with Nigerians who are prepared to entrust the future of our country to the capable and steady hands of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima with their votes on Saturday, February 25.

“Our message has been that the candidates in their first opportunity to govern their states of Lagos and Borno, left good impressions about themselves with their track records as performers and innovators. We cannot say the same of their competitors for power.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission and our armed forces, especially the police, have all declared their preparedness and readiness to ensure we have a free, fair and credible election.

“APC as a party and our campaign council are ready for the election too. We have worked so hard since INEC declared a campaign open for Presidential and National Assembly positions on September 28, 2022,” he said.

Alake said the APC presidential standard bearer has run a unique and different campaign beginning with town hall interactive sessions to take message directly to the people across various sectors and segments of the society.

“In so doing, Tinubu and Shettima took their programmes to the people. They used the opportunity of the interactive sessions to directly share their plans and visions with the electorate and align those with the people’s own desire and aspirations. The town hall sessions became specialised focus-group sessions to connect with the people almost one-on-one.

“The sessions yielded amazing feedback that our candidates have taken on board as they prepare to take the reins of government come May 29, 2023 after Nigerians would have freely given them the mandate to serve on Saturday February 25,” he added