APC Convention: Sanwo-Olu’s humility stuns delegates, earns him accolade

The humility and simplicity of lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu at the ongoing national convention of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has earned him much respect and accolade from most of the delegates and observers at the eagle square Abuja, venue of the convention.

The governor arrived the venue at 6.14pm without the usual horde of security agents associated with VIPS of his calibre.

And unlike his colleague governors, he moved round the pavilion greeting all the delegates by waving to the crowd and in some cases shaking hands with those close to him. This he did despite protestations by the few security aides with him.

Most touching was when he allowed people to take photographs with him unrestricted. A particular case was when his security aide prevented a man and 2 ladies from taking selfie with him.

The governor to the surprise of the onlookers brought them close, took the phone from one of them and took the shot by himself, to the admiration of the audience, earning him a round of applause from the capacity filled eagle square

A delegate Shehu Galadima from Sokoto told BusinessDay that the governor’s action was the last thing he ever imagined would happen

” Can you imagine how simple this governor is. Taking phone from a stranger and snapping the shot himself with them. Which other governor can do that?”, he wondered.