APC chieftain fights for PDP bigwig detained by Wike

Strange bedfellows have emerged in Rivers State political firmament as Dakuku Peterside, a bigwig of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and one of those that have for over eight years accused Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, and his henchmen of traumatising them, has mobilised a campaign to free an ally of Wike, who has been arrested and detained in the state capital.

Farah Dagogo is a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency and has been a strong ally of Governor Wike.

But, with the falling apart of former allies and consequent detention of Dagogo by Wike, Peterside, has issued a statement calling for Wike to free his former ally.

Recall that Peterside contested and lost to Wike in 2015 and did not get a chance in 2019 but seriously craves another chance for 2023.

Peterside, a former member of the House of Representatives, has rushed to issue a 48-hour ultimatum to Governor Wike demanding for Dagogo’s immediate and unconditional release from detention.

Dagogo had showed up at the PDP screening venue on Thursday, April 29, 2022, and was arrested by a team of police unit said to come from the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Today, April 29, 2022, Friday, the lawmaker appeared before Amadi Nna, a magistrate, who wasted no time to order his detention till May 9, 2022. The magistrate said he has no powers to try the case based on the charge, which borders on anti-cultism law.

Peterside, who said Dagogo’s arrest has no locus standi in any known Nigerian law or statue, including the Miscellaneous Offences Act, described Wike as a neo-fascist and dictator desperate to gag free speech and democratic rights of Rivers citizens.

He challenged the governor to justify his reasons for the arrest of the lawmaker other than his quest to remain a political alpha and omega who would not brood any fair contest.

While insisting that the police also erred in executing the arrest without a known court warrant of arrest, Peterside vowed that Rivers State would not allow Wike to prosper in his quest to turn the state into an autocratic state where fascism would hold sway until the world rallied democracy against them.

He stated: “But what he plays ignorant of is that from the times of Dappa Biriye, Melford Okilo, Obi Wali, Timothy Birabi, all nationalists and democrats, Rivers had never suffered fools to muzzle them. So, we shall keep to that historic attitude and would never surrender to Wike and his goons.”

Peterside, who is the immediate past director general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) queried Governor Wike on how he obtained evidence linking the lawmaker to an alleged disruption of proceedings at the Rivers State Secretariat of the PDP. “Wike had lied at several times such that these days his claims must be subjected to forensic investigation before believed. So, Rivers people need know how he proved Dagogo’s link to whatever happened at their party Secretariat”, he added.

While calling on lovers of democracy and free speech to condemn Wike and his fascist style of governance, Peterside reiterated his 48-hour ultimatum to Gov. Wike to order the release of the detailed lawmaker. “Wike has 48 hours to ensure that Farah is set free and allowed to continue to pursue his political aspiration.

“Nothing short of that shall avail. Wike cannot be junketing in pursuit of his presidential ambition using Rivers State resources while wickedly gagging another’s on the altar of ego. He must let Dagogo go.”