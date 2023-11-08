APC calls for fair play, condemns raids before Kogi governorship election

The Kogi State APC Governorship Campaign Council has issued a statement calling on security agencies to ensure fairness and impartiality in the upcoming governorship election set to take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The party expressed deep concerns over the recent raid on the residences of some of its chieftains in Kogi East, raising questions about the intent behind these actions.

In the press release made available to BusinessDay on Tuesday, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Spokesperson and Director of Media and Publicity for the Campaign Council, stressed the importance of maintaining peace and security in the state during the electoral process.

“We wish to reiterate that as a Campaign Council, we welcome every effort at ensuring a peaceful poll on November 11, 2023,” said Fanwo. “The election is for the electorate to determine who leads the state from January 27, 2024, and therefore shouldn’t be a reason for insecurity in the state.”

The party, while acknowledging the need to maintain law and order, raised concerns about the recent raids on the residences of some of its prominent members in Kogi East. They urged security agencies to act professionally, fairly, and patriotically to ensure a peaceful and transparent election process.

“We hold the hope that our party members are not specifically targeted ahead of the election,” Fanwo remarked, highlighting the need for a level playing field and equal treatment for all political actors.

The party said that the press release underscores the importance of a peaceful and secure environment for the people of Kogi State to exercise their democratic rights and choose their next governor on Saturday.