APC berates PDP for reportedly inciting crisis in Ebonyi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday lambasted the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ebonyi State for spreading what it described as drums of war by supporting undemocratic tendencies being exhibited by some members of the opposition in the state.

Stanley Okoro Emegha APC chairman in Ebonyi state, spoke in Abakaliki while reacting to a statement made by the opposition party which is circulating in the media captioned “PDP Faults Ebonyi Govt On Declaration Of Ex-Reps Member Wanted”.

Mr.Stanley in his explanation said that the Governor only directed the police and other security agencies to declare erstwhile rep members wanted for the malicious social media publication he made that led to the loss of life among other valuables in the Ikwo local government area.

He said, “Remember that state governors are the chief security officers of their various states. On this premise, it is incumbent on them to devise lawful means in a very proactive and reasonable manner to ensure that the oath of securing the lives and property of their citizens he took is not in any way jeopardized”.

“When the former member who represented Ohanivo Federal constituency between 2011 and 2019 at the National Assembly, Mr. Linus Okorie made an inciting Facebook publication which constituted a security breach that led to the loss of life among other valuables despite his supposedly enlightened position in the society. Do you expect the Governor to fold his arms and watch the crisis engulf the state? Your guess is as good as mine in this scenario.

“The dying PDP should go and learn how to be in opposition, rather than pose itself as a threat to our democracy which has endured. They should also understand that no one, no matter how highly placed, has immunity against violence. When it erupts, it consumes everything along its paths. They shouldn’t throw caution to the wind.”

Stanley who is also a special security consultant to Ebonyi State Government maintained that fake news and hate speeches are worse than the unknown gunmen as they infuriate and spark up people to go into war against themselves for no justifiable reason.

Adding that the Ebonyi State Cybercrime law 2021 will not be a toothless bulldog while unscrupulous elements are on rampage causing innocent and law-abiding citizens unnecessary inconveniences under the present administration led by Governor David Umahi.

“I, therefore, charge the ranting PDP to stay put and watch the law take its full course on the matter. No one should be afraid of the law because its implementation is aimed at bringing sanity to the entire society by assuaging defamatory publications”.//