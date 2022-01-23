2023: I’m not contesting for president but APC chairman – Sheriff

A former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu-Sheriff said he had no intention to contest for the 2023 presidential election as being insinuated in some quarters but he was in the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship.

Sheriff said though he was not afraid of anyone in the presidential race his ambition now was to become APC National Chairman to lead the party’s campaign to victory as he and other leaders did in 2014.

The Third Republic Senator who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Friday said he was the most competent and qualified person to lead the APC to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari hands over to a candidate of the party in 2023.

“So many insinuations are going around, Ali Modu Sheriff is not looking for the presidency, he is looking to be chairman. Please, I want to put it on record today, I am not looking for President. I am looking for a National Chairman so that I could lead

a campaign like what we did in 2014 to make sure that our father and leader (Buhari) hands over power to another APC man as a President. If I want to be President, I am not afraid of anybody but I don’t want to be President but National Chairman,” he said.

Sheriff, who is from North-East, also dismissed the purported micro-zoning of the APC National Chairmanship position to the North-central, insisting that the Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was yet to announce zoning.

He said: “Party is run by human beings; the party is run by party leadership. The party leadership as of today has not even constituted any committee. They were meeting for the last three or four days, to even come up with a committee for everything – for the zoning, for the election, for everything. The party has not even come up with any committee. The party leadership said it has not even sat. There is nothing more to say.”