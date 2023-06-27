Anthrax: Ogun issues directives on animal slaughter, sales during Muslim festival

Ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-el-Kabir slated for Wednesday, the Ogun State Government has issued a directive on the sales, handling and slaughtering of animals, especially sheep, cattle, goats, and camels during the Ileya festival, asking people to avoid contact with animals showing symptoms of Anthrax.

Anthrax, a disease that affects both wild and domestic animals, and can be transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products, was discovered in some West African countries, including Ghana, Burkina Faso and Togo, which prompted Nigeria’s Government to raise an alarm and urge people to take precautionary measures.

Speaking through a press statement issued by Samuel Adeogun, Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture, tagged “Public Health Advisory on Anthrax Outbreak and Precautionary Measures”, said that the decision to create awareness was taken in order to mitigate the spread of the disease, especially during the Ileya festival when millions of rams, goats and other animals are slaughtered in the State.

While reeling out the precautionary measures expected to be taken by the public, Adeogun asked the populace to avoid contact with any animals that have died suddenly and purchase of dead wild animals with bleeding from natural body openings, urging the people to buy meat only from registered slaughter slabs and report cases of animal sudden death to appropriate authorities.

The Permanent Secretary added that sales of animals during ileya festival are restricted to markets owned by the Local or State Government, adding that roadside sales of animals are prohibited and all animal traders must obtain a movement permit from the Department of Veterinary Services, Ministry of Agriculture.