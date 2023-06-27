Nigeria to bridge healthcare supply gap with drone delivery of products

Nigeria has gradually started bridging the gap in the supply of healthcare products to remote communities in states such as Kaduna, Bayelsa, and Cross River States.

Recently in Kauru Rural Hospital in Kaduna, Zipline, an on-demand drone delivery and instant logistics company, made first drone delivery of blood that helped to save the life of an emergency patient brought to the hospital.

Before the delivery, the staff at the Pambegua Zipline distribution centre had received an emergency request for blood to help save the patient that had been rushed to the hospital on June 6, 2023.

The request came at the time Zipline had taken delivery of some processed blood products from a recent blood drive embarked on as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Since August 2022, the drone delivery company has been delivering medical products to several health facilities within Kaduna State as part of its partnership with the Kaduna government.

Health officials say the timely delivery of these products has largely improved healthcare delivery as cases of referral of patients on the ground of non-availability of medicines have largely reduced.

Read also: Subsidy removal: Transportation fare rises as increase in fuel pump price bite

Catherine Odiase, general manager of Zipline, said the company is committed to ensuring that all patients, no matter their locations, are reached timely with the essential medicines.

“We have been very deliberate in ensuring that we are able to reach as many health facilities as possible that need our services. Even though we had commenced delivery of medicines in three states in Nigeria, this has been our very first delivery of blood. We embarked on a blood drive that yielded 30 units, some of which have been processed and delivered to our distribution center for emergency deliveries to health facilities,” she said.

Sarah Ibrahim, a medical director at the Kauru Rural Hospital in Kaduna, expressed her gratitude for the timely delivery, adding that the hospital had witnessed an important moment that showcases the immense power of technology in advancing healthcare.

“Zipline’s successful drone delivery of blood to our hospital not only saves precious time but also highlighted the transformative potential of innovative solutions. The significance of this moment fills us with hope and excitement for the future of healthcare, as we eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on our community and beyond,” Ibrahim added.