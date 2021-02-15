Another first for Black women, Africa as Okonjo-Iweala becomes WTO DG

It is indeed a year of many firsts for women globally. Be it as high as the 56-year-old Kamala Harris, the first female vice president of the US, or the 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate whose poem – “The Hill We Climb” – drew applause at the US Presidential inauguration. It is obvious that the proverbial ‘glass ceiling’ is steadily being shattered by women.

The latest being the atypical, capable and erudite economist, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who has made history as the first African and female to head the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Just in case you dare ask, “Can the shattered glass ceiling be put together again?”

Truly speaking, she deserves all the accolades; however, there is a lot of work to be done. She is expected to swiftly demonstrate her aptitude to unite countries whose relationships have been strained due to caginess engendered majorly during President Trump’s administration.

More so, as WTO intends to have her first ministerial conference under her regime, it is most likely she will be saddled with intense responsibility to prove between now and December, when the meeting will hold, that she is indeed the expected ‘deliverer,’ especially because WTO has existed without a director-general, from when Roberto Azevedo left.

With challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, US-China rigidities, among other matters arising, Okonjo-Iweala certainly has a lot on her plate. Nevertheless, experts have opined that she is capable of rising to the occasion.

Despite leaving public office in Nigeria in 2015: Okonjo-Iweala, since 2016, has served as board chairperson at global vaccine alliance, Gavi. She was also selected to join the board of Twitter in June 2018, and February 15, 2021, she is officially signed on as the director-general of WTO.

Though she was erroneously undermined by Robert Lighthizer, former US Trade Representative when he told the Financial Times, “We need a person who actually knows trade, not somebody from the World Bank who does development,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has obviously proven the nay sayers wrong.

Paraphrased, her response was epic, “I am a development economist and you cannot do that without looking at trade. I helped my country’s negotiation with my trade minister on the ECOWAS common external tariffs. I don’t know how much more trade you can have than that.”

She certainly wasn’t done, she enlightened the misconception further, “So those who say I don’t have trade, they are mistaken. I think the qualities I have are even better, because I combine development economics with trade knowledge, along with finance, and you need those combination of skills to lead the WTO. I think I have the skills that are needed. I am a trade person,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said.

Coming in as the DG, she has the opportunity to bring a new outlook to concerns mediators have argued about over the years. Being chosen gives optimism for the African continent as it opens the opportunity for Africa’s strategic depiction in governance and global bargains. Daring to tread the path commonly trod by men coins that fact that what a man can do; a woman can do better if and when given the opportunity.

Okonjo-Iweala is certainly up to the task. Prior to this position, she had said that the WTO had not been able to complete multilateral negotiations for some time, and that the dispute settlement system that underpins it has been paralysed. She notes its rules need to be updated to take account of modern 21st Century challenges like the digital and green economy.

“It also needs to work to be more inclusive, to take account of micro medium and small enterprises and women. We are in the middle of Covid-19; the WTO has rules that could actually help smaller and poorer countries access vaccines and medical equipment,” she said.

On a lighter note, over the years, she has always had her bespoke choice of appearance, proudly and consistently adorning herself with African prints in different styles that suit her.

The way she carries herself elegantly in those stunning African prints even at many of her high level engagements shows that you cannot take the African ‘spirit’ out of her. It has certainly come to stay and she is taking it all to the WTO.

Her signature head tie is one that isn’t going anywhere as it has become an identity peculiar to her.

The way it is tilted upward, sitting comfortably in an elegant manner on her head, exactly the way she wants it positioned is one you cannot ignore or pretend not to see. If you have met Okonjo-Iweala 40 times, 41 out of the 40 times, she has her signature head tie on.

For every position she has held, the style has been consistent with her, trust me when I say it isn’t going away anytime soon because as DG of WTO, the African prints and head ties are certainly coming along.