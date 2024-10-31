Abiodun seeks US support for developmental programmes in Ogun

…You always learn when you visit Obasanjo – Mills

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State says that his administration welcomes support from the United States Government in its efforts at improving the lives of the people of the State.

Governor Abiodun stated this on Thursday when he received Richards Mills, Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor, represented by Noimot Salako-Oyedele, his deputy informed the Envoy that his administration had invested a lot in the past five years in the area of empowering the people in line with his vision to improve their lives and living standard.

“Our vision on assumption of office was to improve the lives and livelihood of our people and the policies of the present administration over the past five years have been consistent.

“We have put a lot on the empowerment of our citizens. We had the Oko’wo Dapo programme where about 100,000 women benefitted to improve their financial capacity because we know that even though we have huge investments at the top end, the engine room of the economy is still the Small and Medium Scale end of it.

“We are working hard to put things in place that will leave a legacy of sustainable development and improve the lives of the people. As a State, we look forward to the support of the United States Government in what we are doing and we are open to work with you and partner with you on any initiative that you have which will improve the lives of our people”, he said.

Meanwhile, Richards Mills, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, said former President Olusegun Obasanjo has a repository of knowledge, which anyone on a visit to him, will learn and go away with.

He added that the former leader’s Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State captured the real hope, which all Nigerians wanted to see in no distance future.

Mills, who declared, while visiting Obasanjo, that the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) and the Pent House Residence of the former President was a fascinating place to visit, hinted that he had a viable and open discussions of mutual benefits between the US and Nigeria with Obasanjo during the period.

After about an hour private session, Mills, while embarking on a tour of the Presidential Library before his departure, said “it is fascinating. It captures the real moment in time, when there is so much hope in Nigeria. And, I think we all want to see that come back. It is also a slight history for people to see.

“I had a open and frank discussion with the former President. He is a very friend of the United States and we always learn with a visit to the former President Obasanjo.

Responding, Ex- President Olusegun Obasanjo said since the Ambassador reported to Nigeria since August this year, it had been a very busy schedule to host him and it was therefore pleasant to be his guest on Thursday.

