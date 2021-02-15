Buhari congratulates Okonjo-Iweala as WTO DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, on her appointment as the new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In a statement signed by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari on behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians warmly felicitated with Okonjo-Iweala, commending her for “bringing joy and more honour to the country”.

President Buhari expressed confidence that her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind.

“The Harvard-educated and renowned economist takes up another onerous task of service to the world and humanity,” he said.

President Buhari also affirmed that Okonjo-Iweala, who over the years set major records of economic reforms in Nigeria as minister of finance, and later as minister of foreign affairs, will excel in her new position and validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the multilateral institution for the greater good of all.

The president joined family, friends and colleagues in wishing the new WTO director-general well in her new endeavour.