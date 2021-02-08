Anambra to commence issuing, renewal of licences to hospitality industry

Anambra state government has concluded plans to commence issuing and renewing of licences to operators of the hospitality industry in the state.

Kenneth Anierobi, Commissioner for Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism disclosed this during a meeting with the executive body of Anambra State Hotels Association in Awka on Monday.

He emphasised that the licencing would be obligatory for the government to regulate activities in the industry.

“Government is concerned about the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on your businesses and this compelled the Federal Government to initiate offer palliatives to assist the recovery of your businesses after the first lockdown occasioned by the pandemic.

“Inform your members, who are not aware of the palliative for them to access and utilise the opportunity. Ensure your guests and workers adhere to COVID-19 guidelines set by the state government,’’ he said.

Anierobi enjoined them to have copies of Anambra Compendium in their hotels for their guests to access and know more about the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala enjoined everyone to go for COVID-19 testing, to ascertain their health status.

“Anyone down with fever this time around should have it in mind that it is COVID and not mere malaria or typhoid until it is proved otherwise.

“Ensure you fumigate your facilities to reduce the spread of the disease. The present fumigation chemicals we have now last for 90 days and it is not harmful to the body.

“Report any of your staff members or guests who comes down with fever to us to benefit from free testing and treatment because the best time to treat COVID is between two to three days of contracting the infection.’’

He hinted that the ministry would monitor their facilities to ensure strict compliance.

Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor on Science and Technology, Mr Ray Uchebo urged the hoteliers to install first aid kits in their facilities in case of emergency.

Acting Director, Hotel and Hospitality, Mrs Stella Anah called on those who have yet to register with the ministry to comply.

Chairman, Anambra Hotel Association, Dr Godwin Okonkwo said that it was a step in the right direction for the introduction of licences of operation to the industry.

“Also we want our governor to grant us an audience with as he did to the market unions and other unions in the state.’’

He appealed to the commissioner to give them tariff they could afford and assist them, by curtailing multiple taxations in the state.