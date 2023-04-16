Anambra: Obi floors Soludo, Oduah in Ogbaru, wins Reps seat for LP

Afam Ogene, the candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the Ogbaru federal constituency election held on Saturday, has been declared the winner of the Ogbaru Federal House of Representatives for Anambra State.

Ogene defeated the incumbent House of Reps member of the constituency, Chukwuma Onyema of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is a third-term member in the House.

Announcing the results at Atani, the headquarters of Ogbaru local government area on Saturday night, Kingsley Ubaorji, the returning officer and a professor at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, said Ogene polled 10,851 votes of the total votes cast, followed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chukwuma Onyema who secured 10,619 votes.

According to the returning officer, the candidate of APGA, Arinze Awogu, came third with 10,155 votes.

Other candidates scored as follows: Nkechi Ismade of APC scored 303 votes; Nwachukwu Victor of ADC, 39 votes; Obunne Celestine of NNPP, 124 votes while Nwadialor C. of Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 27.

The returning officer declared: “That Afam Ogene of the Labour Party, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast is declared winner of the election.

Earlier, the PDP led with over a thousand votes in the supplementary election, while APGA came second, followed by the LP.

However, when the result was summed up with the previous February 25 election, the Labour Party candidate came first followed by the PDP and APGA respectively.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, backed his APGA candidate in the race, Stella Oduah was said to have supported the PDP candidate, while Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former governor of Anambra State, supported Ogene.

Obi had days to the Saturday poll, appealed to his supporters in Ogbaru to vote for the LP House of Representatives candidate, Ogene in the supplementary election in Ogbaru.