Anambra: NULGE rescinds decision to shut down operations

The leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Anambra State has rescinded its earlier directive to members to shut down activities following attacks on council headquarters by gunmen.

Samson Chikwelu, the state chairman of the union, said this in Awka on Friday.

The union had directed its members in the 21 local governments of the state to stay away from work from April 7 to 13, 2022 for their safety from possible attacks.

Chikwelu said the withdrawal of the directive followed a meeting with the officials of the state government on April 7. “The earlier action was as a result of our workers and facilities being targeted by gunmen.”

The union chairman alleged that the government had not done enough to ensure the safety of workers. He added that the union lost a member in the recent attack on Nnewi North headquarters, in Ukpo.

It would be recalled that gunmen attacked Nnewi North LGA headquarters, Ukpor last week, where a security man on duty was killed.

But while the union was still lamenting the attack on Ukpor, gunmen again attacked Aguata council headquarters in Ekwulobia on Thursday, April 7, and razed some buildings and vehicles within the complex.

Chikwelu said the state council of NUGLE would convene a meeting on April 12 to further deliberate on the matter, while advising members to continue work and be security conscious.