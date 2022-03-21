Anambra monarchs knock EFCC over treatment of Obiano

The Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ANSTRC) has expressed concern over the manner immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano has been treated in the custody of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

A statement Monday signed by Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi Onitsha and chairman of ANSTRC on behalf of Anambra State Traditional Rulers, noted that it was seriously concerned by the video clip circulating on the social media showing Obiano in EFCC custody wearing red boxer shorts and a white t-shirt only.

The statement stated that traditional rulers of Anambra State are utterly shocked and disappointed that someone of the status of a former state governor would be treated in such a manner by an agency of the Federal Government.

The statement further stressed that though it acknowledged that the EFCC was carrying out its statutory duty, the dehumanising treatment Obiano was subjected to would not bring any value to the investigation and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Attorney General, Abubakar Malami to call the EFCC to order.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ANSTRC) has been drawn to a video clip circulating on the social media showing the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie M. Obiano, in EFCC custody wearing a red boxer shorts and a white t-shirt only.

“The ANSTRC and, indeed, all traditional rulers of Anambra State are utterly shocked and disappointed that someone of the status of a former state governor would be treated in such a distasteful and reprehensible manner by an agency of the Federal Government.”

The monarchs further said: “We are equally disturbed that such a video clip found its way out of the highly secure environment of the EFCC onto the social media, obviously, with the intent of causing maximum embarrassment to Chief Obiano and, by extension, the people of Anambra State, whose governor he was until 17 March 2022.

“Without prejudice to the responsibility of the EFCC to carry out its statutory duties, such treatment of Chief Obiano is absolutely dehumanising and would not bring any value to whatever investigation being conducted by the EFCC.

“Therefore, the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, on behalf of all traditional rulers of Anambra State, calls on the EFCC to treat Chief Obiano with due civility and immediately restore him to his personal comfort whilst expeditiously working to conclude its investigation.

“We also appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the Federal Attorney General, Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, to call the EFCC to order regarding the appalling condition that Chief Willie Obiano is being subjected to.”