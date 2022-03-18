EFCC moves former Anambra governor, Obiano to Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved Willie Obiano, the former governor of Anambra State to its headquarters in Abuja.

Obiano handed over to Chukwuma Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria at the Government House, Awka, on Thursday after completing his two-term tenure of eight years in office as governor.

He was picked up by the operatives of the EFCC on his way to Texas, United States by 8:30 pm at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

It was gathered authoritatively on Friday that the leadership of the commission gave a directive for the immediate movement of the former Governor from Lagos to Abuja.

The source said that Obiano was moved out of Lagos with the first flight and is already at the Commission’s head office.

It was also gathered that a team of top class detectives have been put together to grill the former Governor.

The source said, “But of course you should know that the news making the rounds that he has been released is not true. That is fake news.

“As we are talking, the former Governor has been moved from Lagos to the head office. He is already in Abuja ready to face the interrogation which will commence soon.”

The Head of Media of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for comments as the calls placed to mobile telephone indicated that it was in an area outside of network coverage.