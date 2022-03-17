Obiano’s wife slaps Bianca Ojukwu at Soludo’s inauguration

Drama ensued on Thursday at the inauguration of Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of Anambra when the state’s immediate past first lady, Willie Obiano’s wife, Ebelechukwu slapped Bianca Ojukwu at the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who was at the scene of the event reports that the incident occurred immediately after Soludo took his oath of office.

NAN reports that dignitaries including Willie Obiano, the immediate past governor, were already seated when Ebelechukwu Obiano stepped in and moved to the front row where Bianca, the widow of Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu was seated and slapped her.

The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who pulled Obiano’s wife off the hold of Bianca who was visibly shocked at the action.

Obiano was later taken away and shortly afterwards, her husband left the venue since the incident happened after the new governor had been sworn in.

Bianca Ojukwu -the wife of the former Nigerian Leader, chief Odumeugwu Ojukwu is also a former beauty queen who has since moved into diplomacy.