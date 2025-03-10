Creator: WESLEY HITT

Alice Walton, the world’s richest woman, and her brother Jim Walton have seen a decline in their net worth by $5.4 billion following a drop in Walmart Inc.’s stock price.

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings, each sibling lost $2.7 billion, bringing Alice Walton’s net worth to $101.2 billion and Jim Walton’s to $108.9 billion. The decline follows a 3.09% drop in Walmart’s stock, which closed at $91.72 per share on 7 March.

Despite Walmart’s strong long-term performance, concerns over narrowing profit margins and changes in consumer spending patterns have contributed to the decline.

Walmart has outperformed the broader retail supermarket industry, with its stock rising 59.3% over the past year compared to the industry’s 55.6% gain. The company has benefited from its omnichannel strategy, integrating digital sales with physical stores and expanding into advertising and delivery services.

However, currency fluctuations and a shift in product mix have affected its margins. While Walmart has raised its fiscal 2025 guidance, its fourth-quarter revenue and operating income projections indicate a potential slowdown from the previous quarter’s growth.

Alice and Jim Walton are among the wealthiest heirs to Walmart, the global retail empire founded by their father, Sam Walton, in 1962. The Walton family collectively controls about 45% of Walmart’s stock, maintaining significant influence over the company’s future.

Alice Walton, 75, has focused on philanthropy in the arts and healthcare. She founded the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in 2011 and the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in 2021. She became the world’s richest woman in 2024, surpassing L’Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers.

Jim Walton, 76, serves as chairman of Arvest Bank Group, a financial institution with $26 billion in assets. He stepped down from Walmart’s board in 2016, with his son, Steuart Walton, taking his place. His daughter, Annie Proeitti, chairs the Walton Family Foundation, which manages $5.7 billion in assets.

Despite the decline in Walmart’s stock, the Walton family remains among the wealthiest globally, with their fortunes closely tied to Walmart’s long-term success.

