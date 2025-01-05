The world’s 10 largest companies with the highest work force 2024

The company’s number of employees reflects its operational scale and global reach. Large workforces are often required to support extensive supply chains, serve millions of customers, or manage complex infrastructures.

This list highlights the ten companies with the highest employee numbers as of 2024, showcasing retail, energy, and technology industries. Each organization’s workforce is crucial in driving its operations and shaping its sector.

According to Fortune, here are the world’s 10 largest companies with the highest force

Walmart – 2,100,000 Employees

Walmart operates more than 10,600 stores and clubs in 19 countries and eCommerce websites, serving millions of customers daily. Its workforce is engaged in retail operations, logistics, and customer service. The company focuses on supply chain management and adapting to online shopping trends. It invests in employee training programs to enhance operational efficiency. Walmart’s workforce supports its position as a leader in the global retail industry.

Amazon – 1,525,000 Employees

Amazon’s workforce spans roles in logistics, technology, and customer service. Its rapid growth in e-commerce and cloud computing has driven significant hiring. Amazon Web Services (AWS) employs specialists in data management and software engineering. The company is expanding into areas like renewable energy and artificial intelligence. Employees are critical to maintaining Amazon’s operational capacity and innovation goals.

State Grid Corporation of China – 1,361,423 Employees

Grid Corporation of China (State Grid, or SGCC) supplies power to a population of over 1.1 billion, Its employees maintain power grids, implement smart energy systems, and support renewable energy projects. The company also handles international investments in power networks. Workers are instrumental in China’s transition to cleaner energy solutions. State Grid emphasizes energy infrastructure and accessibility.

China National Petroleum Corporation – 1,026,301 Employees

CNPC operates in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution. Its workforce supports projects across upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. The company is expanding into renewable energy to meet evolving energy demands. CNPC employs engineers, researchers, and environmental specialists in its global projects. Its workforce underpins operations in more than 20 countries.

Accenture – 732,819 Employees

Accenture provides consulting and technology services to companies worldwide. Its workforce includes specialists in areas like cloud computing and cybersecurity. Employees collaborate on digital transformation projects for businesses across sectors. The company prioritizes professional development through extensive training programs. Accenture’s workforce drives its success in delivering modern solutions to clients.

China Post Group – 728,776 Employees

China Post Group manages postal and logistics services throughout China. Employees handle mail delivery, banking, and e-commerce support. The company is modernizing its operations through digital tools and process improvements. Workers ensure services reach both urban and rural areas efficiently. China Post is a key player in China’s communication and logistics sectors.

BYD – 703,504 Employees

BYD manufactures electric vehicles, batteries, and renewable energy systems. Its workforce contributes to production and innovation in clean energy technologies. Employees also support the company’s exports of electric buses and cars. BYD is advancing research and development in the automotive industry. The company’s workforce drives its growth in sustainable transportation.

Volkswagen – 684,025 Employees

Volkswagen designs produces, and sells vehicles globally with a diverse workforce. Employees are involved in research, manufacturing, and distribution activities. The company is expanding its focus on electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology. Volkswagen invests in training programs to keep its workforce aligned with industry changes. Its workforce supports the company’s operations in multiple regions.

Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) – 621,393 Employees

Foxconn manufactures electronic components and devices for leading tech brands. Its employees are involved in assembly, design, and supply chain management. The company is diversifying into electric vehicles and expanding its manufacturing capabilities. Foxconn relies on automation but also employs workers for precision tasks. It remains a key player in global electronics production.

U.S. Postal Service – 582,781 Employees

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is a delivery service reaching nearly 167 million residences, businesses, and P.O. boxes nationwide. It operates without relying on tax dollars for operations, funding itself through postage sales and services. Established by the Second Continental Congress in 1775, USPS has a history of securing communication between the government and citizens. Its infrastructure supports national security and logistics, enabling secure and resilient communication. USPS plays a vital role in linking communities and supporting e-commerce across the country.

