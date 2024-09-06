Alice Walton reclaims title as wealthiest woman in the world at 74

Alice Walton, the Walmart heiress, has reclaimed her position as the wealthiest woman in the world, marking the first time she has held the title since May 2022.

Walton’s fortune now stands at $88.9 bn, surpassing the previous titleholder, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the L’Oreal heiress, worth $87.3 bn as of September 6.

Walton, 74, is the only daughter of Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart. Her financial success has fluctuated over the years, as she and Bettencourt Meyers have alternated holding the title of wealthiest woman.

In 2019, Bettencourt Meyers overtook Walton, but Walton regained her position in 2020. Julia Koch of Koch Industries briefly moved Walton to third place in 2023, but with Walmart’s stock climbing by 47% in 2024, Walton once again tops the list.

Forbes’ real-time tracker placed Walton as the 18th richest person in the world on September 6, just behind her brothers, Rob and Jim Walton. Her wealth, although substantial, does not make her the richest person in Texas, a title held by Elon Musk.

Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, remains the wealthiest Texan and the richest person globally worth $252.7 bn, behind Jeff Bezos whose wealth is estimated at $196 bn as of September 6.

Alice Walton’s primary focus is not on Walmart, unlike her brothers. She has directed her attention toward the arts and philanthropy.

Walton is the founder of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, and the Alice L. Walton Foundation.

She is also involved in initiatives to increase access to the arts and improve education and health. According to her foundation’s website, Walton is committed to promoting diversity and creating economic opportunities.

Walton’s philanthropic efforts extend to multiple institutions. She established the Heartland Whole Health Institute and the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, both in Bentonville.

In addition, her Art Bridges Foundation has acquired and loaned works of American art to over 230 museums across the United States, contributing significantly to her $5.7 billion in charitable donations over the past decade.

Walton’s career in the arts began early. According to her website, she developed an interest in watercolour painting as a child. This passion grew into a lifelong commitment to the arts.

In recognition of her contributions, Walton holds an honorary Doctor of Arts and Humane Letters from the University of Arkansas, in addition to her Bachelor of Arts degree from Trinity University.

Her ongoing commitment to philanthropy is reflected in her desire to improve lives through education, health, and the arts. In her words, “I want to create opportunities that help people and communities achieve their dreams. It is the joy of my life, and a privilege to do so.”

Although Walton resides in Fort Worth, Texas, where she owns homes and ranches, her work remains focused on Bentonville, where her contributions continue to leave a lasting impact.

According to Forbes’s real-time billionaires list, here are the top 10 richest women in the world as of September 6 2024.

Alice Walton — $88.9 B Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family — $87.3 B Julia Koch & family — $74.2 B Jacqueline Mars — $47.6 B Savitri Jindal & family — $39.3 B Rafaela Aponte-Diamant — $34.9 B MacKenzie Scott — $33.2 B Abigail Johnson — $31.3 B Gina Rinehart — $31.3 B Marilyn Simons & family — $31.0 B

