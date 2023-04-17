ALGON woos investors to Imo, says insecurity has been contained

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has said that the security situation in Imo State has tremendously improved in the state.

Willie T.C. Okolieogwo, ALGON chairman in Imo State, said that insecurity has been drastically reduced and checked by the government.

Okolieogwo, who also is the chairman of Oru West Local Government Area of the state, also said that Imo was safe for investment.

He urged investors to take advantage of the conducive business environment prevailing in the state to invest in areas of their choice.

The ALGON chairman spoke to some journalists during a visit led by Onwuzuruike Chantel Adanna, who is the special adviser, networking with Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“It has drastically reduced to the barest minimum, and that is the wonderful synergy between the governor and of course, those at the local government level holding sway for him, which we call the sole administrators or the local government chairmen who are collaborating to make sure that there is adequate security for the people. But there may be some pockets and parcels of insecurity because insecurity is part and parcel of any society,” he said.

He also said that security breaches have been reduced to the barest minimum and with the prevailing conducive environment investors and potential investors can invest in the opportunities that abound in the 27 local government areas of Imo state.

According to him, such areas include agro-based and agro-allied industries or factories, hospitality and tourism, fishery, maize processing industries, chemical industries, and gas, among others.

The ALGON chairman also said that Governor Hope Uzodinma has made giant strides in less than four years in the infrastructural development, adding that Uzodinma deserves another tenure of four years and that ALGON as a body has endorsed him for a second tenure.