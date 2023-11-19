Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno conferred with Excellence Award by NGE

Governor Umo Eno, of Akwa Ibom State has been conferred with an Excellence Award in Good Governance as well as for his media-friendly disposition by the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The governor was presented with the award by the NGE President, Eze Anaba, at a Gala night to round off the 2023 All Nigerian Editors Conference, held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Receiving the Award, the Governor thanked the Guild for recognising the efforts of his administration in delivering good governance to Akwa Ibom people and to justify the mandate given to him.

Read also: Why Umo Eno is convening Akwa Ibom Dialogue, says aide

He appreciated the NGE for choosing Akwa Ibom State for their 19th Conference and reaffirmed the readiness of the state government to collaborate with the media to tell the Akwa Ibom story which according to him, is written with a focus on the ARISE Agenda.

“We are open to collaborate with you as much as possible to tell the Akwa Ibom story. The thing we do may not be so big, but we trust that you can help us tell the story behind those little things we do to affect the lives of the common people.”

Explaining the commitment of his administration to the ARISE Agenda, Governor Eno said the state has been blessed with great leaders who have raised the bar in infrastructure, adding that it was necessary to better the lives of the citizenry, who dwell mostly in rural areas by connecting the dots.

He said: “For us, we have been blessed with infrastructure in our state, we feel that there’s need to connect our rural people to those infrastructure. That’s why we are giving them those basic things. I have discovered through our needs assessment that those rural people don’t need much, they just need consistency with the basic necessities of life, and we are committed to providing those basic needs. Talk to us where you think we’re not doing well, we welcome such interface.”

Gov Eno invited the Editors to attend the month-long celebration of Christmas, especially the 2023 edition of the Ibom Christmas Carol slated for 15th of December at the Unity Park, Uyo.

In his remarks, the National President of the NGE, Eze Anaba extolled the Governor Umo Eno-led government for raising the bar in governance through the ARISE Agenda.

Read also: Umo Eno pledges implementation of ‘Akwa Ibom dialogue’ recommendations

He reaffirmed the need and benefits of continuum in governance as evident in the success stories in the different sectors of the state, adding that Governor Eno has revealed to the world the possibility of a better Nigeria.

“Akwa Ibom State has shown us the possibilities in Nigeria. Akwa Ibom State has proven that we can have a good country. Akwa Ibom has debunked some theories that only the private sector can drive an economy, with the success of Ibom Air, you have indeed given hope for a better Nigeria,” the NGE President affirmed.

Thirty nine new members were inducted into the guild at a brief but impressive ceremony attended by fellows, veterans and editors from both the print, electronics and online media organisations chaired by the iconic Ray Ekpu who urged the inductees to use their good offices to promote democracy and good governance in the country.