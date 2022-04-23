Akwa Ibom cleric regains freedom after four days with kidnappers

The founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church in Akwa Ibom State, John Okoriko who was abducted by unknown gunmen on Tuesday has been released, family sources have confirmed.

Okoriko who was abducted at the church premises at Ibekwe in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state was released around 7 pm on Friday and has since been reunited with his family and church members.

It was gathered that there was a thanksgiving service Friday night when he met with church members who were excited about his release.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded a ransom of N100 million and later reduced it to N30 million but it was reliably learned that the ransom was further reduced to N10 million as the negotiations continued.

It was gathered that the kidnappers became furious following media reports that they had reduced their initial demand of N100 as they were said to have become jittery.

Read also: It’s time for state police to check insecurity – Obasanjo

It was not immediately clear whether the amount demanded by the kidnappers had been paid before his release as family and church members could not provide any answer to questions on ransom payment.

It was also not clear whether suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnap of the ‘man of God,’’ who is known for his fearless and sometimes controversial teachings.

Odiko Macdon, SP, Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom State police command could not be reached for his comments on whether any suspect has been arrested over the kidnap incident.

Kidnapping carries a capital punishment in Akwa Ibom State.