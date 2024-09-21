Akure Stadium rot grounds sporting activities in Ondo — SWAN

Members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Ondo state have condemned in strong terms, the abandonment of renovation project of the Akure Stadium (Ondo State Sports Complex), three months after the contract was awarded by the state government.

According to the union, in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Akure, the abandonment of the stadium had made economic activities to be totally grounded within the state and around the sport complex.

The union, however, called on governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to visit the Sports Complex himself and see the next line of action as future champions are not having access to facilities to train, especially with his promise to build a new stadium, while the old one should be maintained.

The communique which was signed by Jacob Akintunde, Olasunkanmi Elujoba and Eniola Olurankinse, Chairman, Secretary and Member respectively reads further; “the attending members condemned in strong terms, the action of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development through the Sports Council for not sponsoring any member of the association to the just concluded National Youths Games in Asaba,Delta State.

“That members condemned the high level of neglect of sport associations at the sport council, especially for not being able to access their respective budget to attend competitions and the current leadership of the ministry of sports not being able to help them get approvals after pronouncements of dissolution of committees at the sports council.

“The Congress is not happy with the abandonment of renovation project of the Akure Stadium (Ondo State Sports Complex), three months after the contract had been awarded by the state government, thereby making economic activities to be totally grounded within and around the sport complex.

“That Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa should appoint board for the Ondo State Sport Council like he did for the football agency to engender all round development, as all sport associations are performing at their lowest ebb and this will allow the ministry of sports to focus more on policy making.

“The association appreciated and commended the current leadership of the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) under the leadership of Hon. Bamidele Ologunloluwa for identifying with SWAN with the procurement of Laptop and a three in – one Printer for the association.

“The congress tasked the board of ODSFA-parents of Sunshine Stars, to do everything possible with the current young squad and achieve greatness with the team this current NPFL season and they should also ensure Sunshine Queens return to the Elite women’s league,with early preparation.”