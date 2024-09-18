Champions League: Juventus ease past PSV at Allianz Stadium

Juventus kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a commanding 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven at Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night.

Teen sensation Kenan Yildiz opened the scoring in spectacular fashion, curling a powerful shot in off the post in the 21st minute. At just 19 years old, Yildiz became Juventus’ youngest goalscorer in Europe’s top competition, surpassing club legend Alessandro Del Piero.

Buoyed by the early breakthrough, Juventus extended their lead just six minutes later. Weston McKennie, the former Leeds United midfielder, slotted home from seven yards out after a well-timed pass, putting Juve in control.

The Italian side continued to dominate, and six minutes into the second half, Dusan Vlahovic delivered a pinpoint cross to Nicolas Gonzalez, who calmly finished past PSV goalkeeper Joel Drommel to score his first goal for Juventus and make it 3-0.

PSV’s Ismael Saibari grabbed a late consolation goal with the final kick of the game, converting a pass from Johan Bakayoko.

Next up, Juventus face RB Leipzig in Germany, while PSV host Sporting Lisbon at the Philips Stadion.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.