Akeredolu’s remains arrive Nigeria [Photos]

The body of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has arrived Nigeria.

The plane conveying the body arrived at about 3:39 p.m on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The late Governor’s remains were brought into the country from Germany, where he passed away.

BusinessDay gathered that the body was received by his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his children, and siblings led by Wole Akeredolu, the immediate younger brother.

While the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbi Talabi; and representative of Osun State Governor,Ademola Adeleke also joined in receiving the body.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin; a member of the House of Representatives, Gboyega Adefarati, and some members of the Ondo State Executive Council, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu, were also present at the airport to receive the body of the former Governor.

It was also gathered that the family members, followers, friends, and associates could not control their emotions as the body of the late Governor was being lowered from the plane.

BusinessDay reports that late Governor Akeredolu passed away in Germany on December 26, 2023. While his remains have been deposited at the morgue until the final burial.

A source from the government told the BusinessDay that the details of the burial arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date.

