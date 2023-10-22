Akeredolu performs constitutional roles, Spokesperson insists

Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has emphasized that the governor is fulfilling his constitutional duties in the state.

The governor’s spokesperson, who stated this on Friday during a radio programme monitored by our Correspondent in Akure, said that since the Governor’s return from a medical vacation, he has continued to advance the state’s development in all areas.

Olatunde said; “As of now, Governor Akeredolu’s administration is constructing the first-ever flyover in Akure, the state capital. Notably, no government has ever built a flyover in the state since its creation. In the past six years, this is the second flyover under this administration. The impact of the governor and the government is evident through projects that enhance people’s lives.

“As part of the administration’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, palliatives are being distributed across the three senatorial districts. Governor Akeredolu’s government has adopted innovative approaches to distribute these relief measures.

“After the Governor’s return from his medical vacation, he approved the recruitment of 150 staff for the state Internal Revenue Service. The recruitment process began at the Public Service Institute (PSTI) in Ilaramokin, featuring Computer-Based Tests (CBT) starting on October 9, 2023.

“The Governor also approved the construction of tax stations in Ondo and Ikare, as well as a revenue court in Akure. Progress is already visible on these projects.

“Don’t forget that it was after the Governor’s return that he signed the Local Council Development Area (LCDA) bill into law. He has also established a team to identify LCDA headquarters. Progress is being made on this front.

“In fact, after his return, the Governor signed the 2023 Appropriation bill for the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) into law, following its passage by the State House of Assembly.

“Vulnerable individuals receiving palliatives and pensioners receiving additional N10,000 monthly alongside their pensions are experiencing the Governor’s presence. Those witnessing progress on the Flyover construction in areas like Shagari, Onyarubulem, and Irese road can feel the Governor’s presence. People in Sijuade in Akure, driving on rehabilitated smooth roads, are also experiencing the Governor’s impact.

“Market women and artisans, who benefit from regular salary payments and leave bonuses, feel the presence of the Governor. Consider this, how often do they see the Governor in person? They primarily feel his impact when there’s increased market activity and patronage.

“The Amotekun corps and other security agencies are functioning effectively. Free school shuttle buses are operating, and road construction is ongoing in the SIB-Alagbaka area. The construction of ultra-modern University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital complexes is nearly complete, with 250-bed facilities in Akure and Ondo.”