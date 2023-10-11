Waste manager task Ondo State on sanitation laws

A waste management firm, ZL Global Alliance, has called on the Ondo State Government to be alive to its responsibilities in enforcing relevant sanitation laws and monitoring so that diligent efforts of in keeping the state clean can yield positive results.

Abiola Bashorun, the group managing director of the company, who made the call on Wednesday while speaking with journalists in Akure, however, noted that if the enforcement carried out diligently, the Akure, being the state capital will be clean as expected.

Bashorun who distanced the company from failure to ensure cleanliness and proper waste management in Akure, and other parts of the state, said lack of enforcement and monitoring on the part of government were responsible for the ceaseless littering of waste on the streets by the residents.

Read also: NIMASA supports proper waste management in Lagos

According to her, the failure of the state government to arrest and prosecute residents who continuously dump waste on major streets had made the situation worse.

She maintained that the company had never failed to discharge its duties in accordance with the mandates given to it by the state government.

According to her, “the most challenges we are facing includes; dropping of waste indiscriminately by the people, enforcement of sanitation laws by the state government and inadequate fund to operate smoothly in the state.

“We have complained of electricity, no street lights at the major roads, we are the one that provided the solar lights at the Oja-Oba pedestrian flyover to make our work easier. And we do train our workers on regular basis.

“Since ZL Global Alliance came into Ondo State, the company has not neglected its duties and responsibilities as explicitly spelt out in the contractual agreements with the state government, principally in the management of public waste and other matters thereto related.

“However, people should know that ZL Global Alliance covers only a few parts of Akure, as there are several PSPs working on contractual agreements with the government on different routes.

“Initially, there were about 37 PSPs but we now have less than 7 who can’t even function effectively because they do not have the capacity. A lot of these PSPs don’t have good trucks and compactors, which is making it difficult for them to serve the people.”

Read also: Nigeria’s plastic waste management policies should not be trashed

Bashorun, who, pledged her company’s commitment to delivering on its mandate in the interest of the people of the state, however, said “our company is responsible for public waste management in Ondo state, and especially, Akure, the location currently under reference.”

She said ZL Global Alliance, as a responsible waste management firm engaged by the Ondo state government has been living up to expectations and efficiently carrying out its duties notwithstanding obvious challenges.