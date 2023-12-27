Akeredolu: Ondo declares 3-day mourning

The new Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared three days of mourning for the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

He declared three days of mourning in the state and ordered that the national flag in all establishments in the state should fly at half-mast.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has mourned the demise of the former governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Tunji-Ojo, in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Akure by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, described the death of Akeredolu as a colossal loss to the state and nation at large.

“Today, we bid farewell to an extraordinary individual, a beacon of courage, admired for his unwavering patriotism and selflessness.

“He traversed this earth as a true exemplar of astute leadership, embodying the essence of a genuine leader. This is a colossal loss to Ondo State and the nation.

“I mourn the loss of a voice of conscience, a man who stood steadfastly in defence of his people and nation, even in the face of overwhelming challenges.

“While his departure brings immense sorrow, we find comfort in the indelible legacies he has left behind as a noble gentleman and a dedicated statesman. May God grant him eternal peace and provide solace to his family during this difficult time,” he added.