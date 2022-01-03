Akeredolu frees 4, commutes 6 on death row to life imprisonment

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the immediate from correctional centres in the state four inmates serving various terms of imprisonment to mark the new year celebration.

The release of the inmates was in exercise of the power conferred on the governor by paragraph (a) (c) and (d) of subsection (1) of section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The inmates were released based on report of good conducts at the correctional centres.

The governor also commuted to life imprisonment six condemned inmates on death row.

He extended his grace and mercy to another inmate sentenced to Life Imprisonment. He is now to spend 15 years at the correctional centre.

Akeredolu, however, urged the released inmates to see their release as another opportunity to live a good life as better and reformed citizen.

The governor also urged the members of the public to accommodate and reintegrate them and not to discriminate against them.