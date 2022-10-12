Aig-Imoukhuede, Sere-Ejembi, Teriba others for FMDA’s conference

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, chairman, Coronation Capital Limited; Bukola Smith, managing director/CEO FSDH Merchant Bank Ltd; Angela Sere-Ejembi, director, financial markets department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Ayo Teriba, CEO, Economic Associates, are among the dignitaries expected at the sixth Financial Markets Dealers Association’s Conference.

The event will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, themed, “Impact of monetary policy framework and liquid market on the economy.”

In a statement, Mary Gbegbaje, acting executive secretary, Financial Markets Dealers Association, said the conference was designed to provide an opportunity for financial markets participants, regulators, investors, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to deliberate on possible ways of using financial markets infrastructure to facilitate the deepening and development of the Nigerian economy.

According to Gbegbaje, the programme will hold at Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, and will provide an avenue for participants to exchange ideas towards promoting sustainable business and economic growth.

The welcome remark will be given by the association’s president, Bayo Adeyemo, and keynote address by Aig-Imoukhuede.

The Financial Markets Dealers Association of Nigeria is a body of licensed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) operating in the Nigerian financial market. The association emphasises regulatory policy engagement/advocacy and professional ethics in the financial markets.