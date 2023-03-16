AIG-Imoukhuede foundation, Oxford university empower public servants for leadership

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation (AIG), in partnership with the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, has graduated another set of public servants under its Public Leaders Programme aimed at driving effective public service and good governance in Nigeria.

A total of 52 Nigerian public servants from different ministries and public institutions across the country including one international participant from South Africa participated in the 2022 class. They were awarded certificates at a closing ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, founder and chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, said the programme was designed to produce more effective public servants that will set the pace in Africa and to see that Nigeria is better governed with the lives of citizens significantly improved.

According to him, research has shown that there is a strong correlation between the performance of a country’s public sector and economic development.

“A public sector that is effective, and value-driven will yield significant development in Africa’s social, political and economic development. A performing public sector improves the lives of citizens, at the minimum, if you say you are a performing public sector, it means that you will make a bad situation better and even make the best situation better, that’s what we expect of you.

“At our foundation, we recognise that you (public servants) can make a great deal of difference to the lives of over 200 million. So, as part of efforts to improve public service performance, we work with our partners to develop this programme to make Nigeria much better than we met it. Our goal is to see Nigeria’s public servants set the pace in the continent the same way they did in the 60s and 70s when Nigeria’s public servants were honoured by the international community.

While congratulating the graduands, Aig-Imoukhuede urged them to be intentional and passionate about using what they have learnt to create a positive impact, noting that they have been exposed to the best training available to a public servant.

Read also: Pan-Atlantic University releases dates for its writing programmes

He informed that the foundation was looking to increase the number of participants in the next class to 100, and is also considering the inclusion of political actors.

Aig-Imoukhuede assured that the foundation will continue to support reforms in the public sector by providing funding, technical assistance and strategic support.

Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his address, said Nigeria’s public sector has suffered decomposition which reflects in state structures, institutions and processes as well as in the disposition, orientation and character of those in the public service.