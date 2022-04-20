Agriculture: NDE promotes value chain with N3. 8m in Cross River

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Wednesday disbursed the sum of N3.8m to unemployed Youths for the promotion of the Agricultural value chain in Cross River State.

Speaking at the Orientation Ceremony held in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, the Director General Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo reiterated that the economy of the country will remain stagnant if agricultural production and value chain is not encouraged to grow.

Mallam Abubakar nuhu Fikpo who was represented by the Deputy Director Rural Employment Promotions Edem Duke further highlighted that each of the 38 unemployed Youths in Cross River state has received the sum of 100k for 4 core areas of agriculture which include Agricultural Enhancement scheme (AES), Graduate agricultural Empowerment scheme (GAES), Sustainable Agricultural Development Empowerment scheme (SADES) and Community Based Agricultural Empowerment scheme (CBAES).

Read also: African Agriculture: Tackling food insecurity, saving the planet

Earlier in his welcome address the State Coordinator of NDE Udam Gabriel urged the Beneficiaries to utilize the money given for the purpose it was meant vis a vis the enhancement of food security, and quality of life of the Nigerian Youth.

In a related development the NDE carried out the flag off exercise for the training of 100 youths in the state via the Sustainable Agricultural

Development Training Scheme 2022 at the Agricultural Skills training centre Nde ikom LGA of the state.

The training is expected to impart Agricultural skills on the unemployed youths of the state from school leavers to Graduates of tertiary institutions with passion for agriculture.