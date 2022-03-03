Agile Nigeria Conference to empower individuals, produce strong workforce for organizations

Agile Practitioners Association of Nigeria, a voluntary professional body, started in 2017, is set to empower individuals and produce agile workers for organisations through its upcoming conference.

The annual Agile Nigeria Conference is dedicated to furthering Agile principles and providing a veritable avenue for people and ideas to flourish.

The organisation noted during a press briefing in Lagos that the conference themed, “Continuous Improvement Strategies”, scheduled to hold 1st to 2nd March, 2022, will be the 5th edition of the annual conference.

While addressing the media, the association disclosed that the conference will bring along 30 experts within and outside the country to speak on various subject matters that will improve work performance and produce agile personalities to compete with foreign standards.

“This year’s conference would be a hybrid event (Physical and Virtual) and participants can expect exciting and fully packed sessions, with no fewer than 30 seasoned subject matter experts from within and outside of Nigeria as speakers. The conference is scheduled to take place from Tuesday 1st – Wednesday 2nd March 2022 at Radisson Blu Ikeja, Lagos. The Agile Nigeria conferences are fun, super-creative, focused on bringing value to all her participants and this year’s conference will not be different,” the organizers said.

Abiodun Osoba, Chairman of the Agile Association of Nigeria, while speaking about the event stated that the two-day conference is targeted at individuals seeking professional development and aspiring to broaden their horizons in areas such as Agile leadership, Change Management, Agile Mind-Sets, Systems Thinking, and Agile Product Development

“We will be introducing the Agile Games Night where participants will learn how Agile works through Agile Games Simulations. It promises to be an evening of fun,” she stated.

According to her, the event comes as a follow up to a successful 4th edition hosted virtually in 2021, having company executives, managers, software developers and researchers from over four countries gather to hear from agile experts, while assuring same in the forthcoming conference.

Hence, the organization explained that haven understood customers expectation and evolving technology innovation, changing business environment, the association through its partners and members, provides the opportunity that will allow organizations to connect with industry leaders and jointly share experiences and insights, helping all members and organizations to better navigate the emerging and complicated domain of business agility.