Again, lawmakers drop 2 of Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner nominees

The Lagos State House of Assembly has again dropped another two nominees from the 18 names sent by State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The two nominees are Sam Egube, a former commissioner for economic planning and budget, and Olalere Odusote, also a former commissioner for his energy.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers resolved to step down the confirmation of Tolani Akibu for a later date and approved 15 others.

The confirmation happened on Thursday after Mojeed Fatai, the chief whip and chairman of the screening committee, laid a report of the exercise before the House.

At a sitting presided over by Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the House, the lawmakers rejected Olalere Odusote, Samuel Egube, and Tolani Akibu. However, they resolved to step down his confirmation for another day.

Obasa commended the committee, saying the members did a thorough job screening the nominees. His position was supported by the lawmakers present at plenary.

Those approved by the lawmakers include Afolabi Abiodun, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Akin Abayomi, Wahab-Fashola, Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Bolaji Dada, Barakat Akande-Bakare and Olugbenga Omotosho.

Others are Mosopefoluwa George, Nurudeen Agbaje, Olumide Oluyinka, Abayomi Oluyomi, Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola and Sola Giwa.

Recall that the lawmakers had rejected 17 out of 39 nominees sent to them in the first instance by Sanw-Olu and approved 22, prompting the intervention of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making organ of the APC in Lagos State.