Again, Lagos to shut Third Mainland Bridge totally for 2 days

The Lagos State government has extended the opening of the Third Mainland Bridge to the end of February to allow the contractor cast the final rehabilitated expansion joint from midnight, Friday, February 19 to midnight of Sunday, February 21, 2021

In affirmation to an earlier statement by the Federal Controller of Works, Kayode Popoola, the state commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde stated that the bridge would be shut off completely from vehicular movement to enable the contractor set the expansion joint concrete without vibrations caused by vehicular movement to achieve the desired strength of the concrete.

Recall that Popoola had in a recent statement informed that the all-important bridge would no longer be reopened on February 15, 2021 as earlier announced, but end of the month (February).

Oladeinde, on Tuesday, said that the concrete would require between three to four days to set in before the final preparations to finally re-open the entire bridge to traffic, adding that the casting was also slated during that weekend to reduce traffic congestion along the axis for motorists

Motorists from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada are advised to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes, while Iyana Oworoshoki-bound traffic from Lagos-Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba should use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu Road as alternative routes.

The transport commissioner assured that traffic management personnel have been deployed along the affected routes to minimise and address any traffic impediments during the closure

The state government commended Lagosians for their support and cooperation towards developing the state, adding that their understanding should not wane as the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration was working to actualise the Smart City vision