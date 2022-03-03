Again, Kwara leads PGF performance ranking

Kwara State has again been ranked number one on the table of developmental strides for January 2022 in states governed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a statement from the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has said.

Kwara was winning the laurels for the fourth time.

The state shared the number one position with Lagos and Kaduna which posted the same points across various sectors examined for the month.

In the statement released by the director of planning and strategy at the PGF Folohunsho Aluko, Kwara topped the table of excellent performances alongside Kaduna and Lagos States. The three states recorded 16 developmental strides apiece across various sectors.

Kwara State had similarly topped the Forum’s achievements’ table for September, 2020; March, 2021; and November 2021.

“The entries for this edition witnessed more improvements as regards developmental strides collated from the Forum states in (January) 2022.

“There is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Kaduna, Kwara and Lagos states recording most initiatives for this month having implemented sixteen (16) developmental strides each,” the statement said.

It added that the ranking parameters cut across economic development, education, science and technology, health and nutrition.

Others are agriculture and rural development, infrastructure, job creation, empowerment and innovation, labour and capacity building, welfare and rehabilitation, and art, tourism and culture.