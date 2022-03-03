APC convention: Sheriff pledges obedience to Buhari, party

Ahead of the March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a frontline aspirant for the party’s chairmanship position, Ali Modu-Sheriff said he will abide by the official decision of President Muhamadu Buhari on zoning and a particular candidate.

There were reports last week that Buhari had anointed Adamu as the consensus candidate for the position of APC national chairman.

Sheriff had said he was not aware of any official statement by President Buhari on the endorsement of any particular candidate and zoning of the chairmanship just as the party was yet to issue a formal statement on those issues.

“Of late, I have been inundated by insinuations and rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari has zoned and endorsed a candidate for this all-important position in our party’s leadership,” the former Borno State Governor told journalists in Abuja.

“I am in the race for the National Chairmanship position of our party APC because of my strength of character, capacity and competence. My intentions are clear and explicitly for public good rather than self-interest.”

He described himself as a loyal party member who will follow the leadership on its decisions.

“As a loyal party member, I will abide by the decisions of Mr. President at any time he makes an official decision on zoning or endorsement of any particular candidate. I have unequivocal confidence in Mr. President’s capacity to make the right choice for the growth of our party,” he added.

“I am totally committed to work with anyone/everyone to reposition our party towards actualizing a resounding victory in 2023 general elections and beyond.

Our guiding principle will be the Party’s Constitution and Manifesto, and I will be committed to it.