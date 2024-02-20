Again, EFCC grills former Kwara gov over alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, grilled Abdulfatah Ahmed, former governor of Kwara State, over alleged fraud and misappropriation said to be in billions of naira during his tenure in office.

Recall that in May 2021, Ahmed was also interrogated at the Abuja head office of the anti-graft agency in connection with an alleged diversion of approximately N9 billion from the coffers of Kwara State.

Ahmed was yesterday morning spotted arriving at the Ilorin office of the EFCC, where he reportedly responded to inquiries regarding the disbursement of funds under his administration.

He was said to be cooperating with investigators as they delved into the details of the alleged financial misappropriation.

Ahmed served as governor of Kwara State from May 2011 to May 2019.

Becoming governor, Ahmed was the commissioner for finance in Kwara State under the administration of Bukola Saraki.