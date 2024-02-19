EFCC grills Abdulfatah, former Kwara Gov. over financial misappropriation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) grilled Abdulfatah Ahmed, former governor of Kwara State, over alleged financial misappropriation amounting to billions of naira during his tenure in office.

It could be recalled that in May 2021, Ahmed was previously interrogated regarding the alleged diversion of approximately N9 billion from the coffers of Kwara state.

The questioning occurred at the EFCC headquarters in the Jabi neighbourhood of Abuja, where a team of agents sought clarification on the matter.

Ahmed was spotted arriving at the Ilorin office of the anti-graft agency on Monday morning, where he is reportedly responding to inquiries regarding the disbursement of funds allegedly amounting to billions of naira under his administration.

It was further learned that the EFCC invited Ahmed and is currently cooperating with investigators as they delve into the details of the alleged financial misappropriation.

Having served as Governor of Kwara State from May 2011 to May 2019, his tenure has come under scrutiny for suspected financial improprieties.

While this is not the first time he has been summoned for questioning by the EFCC, the former governor’s responses to the allegations will be pivotal in shaping the outcome of the ongoing investigation.