Again, bandits kidnap over 60 residents in Kaduna State

Bandits have struck again, this time targeting the peaceful village of Buba in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, kidnapped no fewer than 60 persons

Although the police authorities have yet to confirm the attack, Abubakar Buda, the Councilor representing the ward, provided chilling details to the press.

Buba disclosed that the

incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday while the villagers were asleep.

According to him, the bandits descended upon the community in a large group, swiftly moving from house to house. Their modus operandi involved indiscriminate shooting, causing panic and chaos among the residents.

Fortunately, the swift intervention of the military thwarted the bandits’ efforts to abduct more victims.

However, not all were spared from harm, as some members of the community sustained injuries while attempting to flee from the clutches of the assailants.

In response to this brazen act of violence, security operatives have been deployed to the area to prevent any further attacks by these marauding bandits.

This harrowing incident comes on the heels of another tragic event just five days prior, when bandits raided the Kuriga community in the Chikun Local Government Area.

During that assault, a staggering 287 students from LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School were kidnapped, further highlighting the escalating security challenges faced by communities in Kaduna State.