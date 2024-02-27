Again, bandits displace 10 communities in Kaduna

Bandits have displaced residents of not less than 10 communities in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State in a rising spate of attack in the state.

Sabon Gida, Anaba, Anguwar Salahu, Guberawa, Garu, Rafin Iwa, Gidanduki, Anguwan Najaja, Kunza, and Anguwan Magaji among others are some of the villages that have been abandoned to the bandits, eyewitnesses said.

Most villagers have relocated to safer communities within the local government area while others have moved to Zaria LGA.

Last week, at least 12 people died while 17 houses were torched in Gindin Dutse Makyali village, Doka, located in the Kufana District, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, as bandits launched a deadly assault on the community, BusinessDay reported.

The harrowing incident unfolded at 6:00 am on Sunday, plunging the community into chaos and despair. Stephen Maikori, the Overseer of Kufana District, who documented the attack, revealed that the assailants not only burnt 12 individuals alive in their homes but also inflicted serious injuries on seven other residents.

“In the morning of Sunday around 6:00 am, bandits attacked the community in large numbers and killed 12 persons by burning them, while seven people sustained serious injuries.

“In addition, 17 residential houses were set ablaze,” reported Maikori.

The report included the names of the deceased, the injured, and those whose homes were razed during the onslaught.

Shockingly, the attackers unleashed gunfire on innocent villagers without resorting to abductions, leaving the community in mourning and fear.

This devastating incident adds to a series of bandit attacks that have recently plagued various communities in Kaduna State and other parts of the country, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property.

Reacting to the tragedy, Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna State expressed sorrow and condemnation for the renewed wave of bandit attacks in Kajuru and Igabi LGAs.

The governor, who has been actively engaging security forces and stakeholders to address security challenges, received reports detailing the grim aftermath of the assaults.

In a statement issued by the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sani vehemently denounced the attacks and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

He pledged urgent assistance from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to the affected communities in Kajuru and Igabi LGAs.

The Governor further reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to combating security challenges across Kaduna State, underscoring the urgent need for collaborative efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.