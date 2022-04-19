AfroDB position as Africa’s hub for entertainment content – Akin Kongi

Nigerian online platform, AfroDB, is repositioning itself to become Africa’s top destination for entertainment content as it scales up operations to meet the increasing demand for online streaming on the continent.

“AfroDB delivers high-value African content to Africans. We are the only comprehensive platform for movies and music videos in Africa, with biographies of actors, directors, producers, scriptwriters, lights engineers, cameramen and people who work on a movie set to showcase their work to the world,” said Akin Kongi, AfroDB’s co-founder.

According to Kongi, AfroDB.com provides accessible entertainment content for Africa; with its user-friendly web app and data repository, adequate and reliable information on celebrities, actors, crew members, makeup artists, entertainers and all participants in entertainment is made available.

He said more entertainment fans across Africa are gravitating to online streaming as a method of consuming music and movie content daily.

According to a report by online video optimisation and analytics firm, Conviva, in its State of Online Streaming Q3 2021 report, Streaming services in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and other parts of Africa, ranked highest at 273 per cent ahead of other regions of the world.

According to a new projection by Digital TV Research, a London-based business intelligence company, the number of subscription video-on-demand users in Africa is projected to reach about 15 million by 2026. AfroDB is one of the indigenous outfits rising to take advantage of this increasing demand.

Ade Adeside, AfroDB co-founder, said that the company is creating a data source where all content on African film. According to him, all its related activities can be found, the continent’s most robust Film data well.

“Other than biographies, the platform lets you see the movies from all over Africa from the 1980s categorised into genres with over 2000 movies already on the platform and at least 500 that can be streamed for free,” Adeside said.

Also, film professionals who currently do not have their works on the platform can request a profile be created for them using our request profile feature.

With up to 2,111 movies, 276 series, and 13,000 biographies of movie professionals across Africa currently available for viewing on its website, AfroDB is poised to be a one-stop-shop for entertainment consumption on the continent.

Akin Kongi, Co-founder, AfroDB