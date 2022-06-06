African Church more united now, says outgoing primate

Emmanuel Josiah Udofia, the outgoing Primate of The African Church, has reassured the Christian faithful that the church is growing stronger and more united after the crisis that pitched brothers and sisters against one another within the ministry.

“As brothers and sisters there is no way we will not have a disagreement, but we have agreed to put the last two years behind us as brothers and sisters. By the grace of God, the church is more united now,” said Udofia who was in Lagos as part of his valedictory visit to the Lagos province of The African Church.

Speaking on his visit to the province, the outgoing Primate of The African Church said that the church is doing strongly in evangelism and that he was in Lagos to encourage them to do more for the gospel and for Christ, who is the head of the Church.

On the security and political situation of the country, especially the call for the next president of Nigeria to come from the Southeast region of the country, Udofia said the region should be given a chance at the presidency to promote equity and fairness; howbeit, insisting that competence should be the key factor in electing the next president of Nigeria by 2023. “Regarding the alarming security challenge facing our dear country, I believe that this can become a thing of the past”.

According to him, Nigeria urgently needs a unifier that can bring every Nigerian together not minding their ethnic, political or socio-cultural background to bring about nationwide development that the country desperately needed.

“It will take the fear of God ruling in our heart for us to live at peace with every other Nigerians without discrimination irrespective of their tribe and tongue, it will have to take the fear of God for the leaders to prioritize the welfare of citizens without compromise and it is by imbibing the fear of God before we can all shun every act of corrupt practices in governance, in Churches, at workplace, and in schools,” he said.

The Primate states that Nigeria can overcome the myriads of challenges facing the country and her citizens by relying on the assurances of God’s benefits for mankind, which according to him has been plentifully made available for as many who are ready to trust God and also surrender to His leading and His will.

“He is an inexhaustible God who can never go bankrupt of different kinds of benefits for the satisfaction of our lives. Wherever Jesus Christ dwells there is evidence of total peace because He is an embodiment of peace,” Udofia said, stating that every Nigerian who desires to see peace and order being restored in the country must be ready to allow Jesus Christ reign and rule in their hearts.