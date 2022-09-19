African aviation university begins September 26 – FG

The Federal Government on Friday said the African Aviation and Aerospace University would commence registration from September 26th to November 18th 2022.

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, disclosed this in Abuja during a press conference. He said the university would run two programmes- BSc Aviation Business and BSc metrology.

“The African Aviation and Aerospace University is one of the components of the aviation roadmap being executed by the Buhari administration and it is more important to me than the National carrier,” he said.

The institution, according to him, will run as a hybrid university both online and on-campus with about 20 -25 students. He added that in 2023, the university will commence a master’s degree in aviation management.

“For the start-up, lectures will be done at our temporary headquarters at the Accident Investigative Bureau building at the airport and some of the lectures will be done at Nile University and we will need dormitories, a cafeteria, laboratories,” he added.

The university, according to the minister, would be privatised for efficiency and focus, adding that “all the things that we are seeing going wrong with our aviation system are largely due to lack of capacity and understanding of the business itself.”