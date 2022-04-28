Afenifere calls for government of national unity

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called for the installation of a Government of National Unity to tackle Nigeria’s rising insecurity and midwife a new democratic government.

The group, in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held at Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, said the situation in the country needed to be addressed in a decisive manner.

“In view of the seriousness of the situation and considering the fact that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that it is incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems, Afenifere hereby advocates for government of national unity.

“Once again, Afenifere is reiterating its position that restructuring of the Nigerian state must take place before the much vaunted elections.

“We also recommend that states that are ready must be allowed to establish their own police forces. The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the Southwest in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force has shown clearly that all the criticisms against state police are unfounded and self-serving.

The communiqué signed by the Afenifere national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi said they deliberated extensively on various challenges facing Nigeria, especially as they affect the Yorubas.

“The meeting also discussed the general elections slated for 2023. An issue that Afenifere has been advocating, restructuring, was also discussed once again.”

The meeting held at the country home of the acting leader, Ayo Adebanjo, in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State was attended by some leaders and members of Afenifere from all the states.