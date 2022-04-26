Buhari hails Macron on re-election as French president

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, felicitated with President Emmanuel Macron of France over his re-election for another term of five years.

Macron beat his rival, Le Pen, in the recently concluded French presidential election, securing 58.55 percent of the votes while Pen, a female contender, got 41.45 percent.

With the win, Macron made history as the only sitting leader of France to be re-elected in 20 years.

President Buhari, in a statement signed by his media aide, Garba Shehu, affirmed that the iconic leadership style of the French president, who spent six months in Nigeria working as an intern at the French Embassy in 2002, continues to inspire a new generation of leaders and interest in politics and governance, starting from his country and beyond.

“The president notes the warmth and friendliness that has redefined Nigeria/France relations since President Macron assumed office in 2017, paying an official visit to Nigeria in 2018, and consistently creating lines for improved ties in economy, culture and security, which has culminated in France-Nigeria Business Council, African Cultures Season in 2020, and the France-Africa Summit.

President Buhari congratulated the French president, his wife, Brigitte Macron, friends and political associates on the historic feat.

Buhari assured President Macron of Nigeria’s support as he continues with his advocacy of humanising policies, promoting peace and stability, and encouraging development through innovation.

The president, therefore, wished President Macron God’s guidance and wisdom for his second term in office.