Buhari lauds Dangote’s entrepreneurial drive, contributions to economic growth

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the entrepreneurial efforts of Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), whose business ventures he says, have fostered economic growth within Nigeria and beyond.

The company disclosed in a press statement, that the president lauded him while receiving Dangote and board members of the company at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday where he commended the group for embarking on mega investment projects with long lasting benefits for the country and the economy.

Speaking of noteworthy investments made by Dangote, the President spoke about the recently commissioned three-million-metric-tonne fertiliser plant, which will serve numerous benefits to the economy and Nigerian citizens as well.

“The coming on stream of this plant was a huge opportunity to ramp up the productivity of our agricultural sector. It is a booster to our government’s strategy for achieving food security and reducing poverty,” Buhari said.

He added that given recent developments globally, especially the effect of the ongoing war in Europe on world-wide food supply chain, bringing the plant into operation was timely.

The President urged other Nigerian business to emulate Dangote by investing in enterprises that will become national assets with numerous benefits.

Aliko Dangote, president, Dangote Group, in his remarks appreciated the President for coming to commission the fertiliser plant adding that the Board looks forward to the return of the president to commission the Oil Refineries and Petrochemicals project, which will transform the Nigerian economy.

He acknowledged the support of the President to the Group through various policy initiatives aimed at progressively improving the business environment and investment climate, despite some unprecedented challenges the Nigerian economy has been confronted with over the past decade.

“Through the outputs of our various businesses, we are proudly making significant contributions to the diversification and growth of our nation’s economy, with more investments in agriculture and Oil and Gas sectors, greater impact would be made on the economy while we work towards producing what we consume and consuming what we produce in the country,” he said.