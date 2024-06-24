AFD Group highlights 15yrs of socio-economic interventions in Nigeria

The Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group, a public financial institution that implements the policy defined by the French Government, is marking 15 years of working with Nigerian agencies and the populace to make a necessary impact in the Nigerian economy.

The group will June 27 in Abuja bring together senior representatives of the Nigerian government, Jean-François Hasperue, Charge d’Affaires ai, Embassy of France to Nigeria; Xavier Muron, AFD’s country director in Nigeria, and partners from across the country to commemorate this milestone.

According to Xavier Muron, AFD’s country director in Nigeria, in a statement, this is a demonstration of the strong ties between France and Nigeria. This event will provide an opportunity to highlight AFD’s impact over the past 15 years and to engage with partners in directing future interventions.

The AFD Group has continued to assert itself as a major technical and financial partner of Nigeria, investing 3.3 billion euros in over 57 projects, including 800 million euros through its private-sector subsidiary Proparco.

Muron, who spoke through a media statement said, “Under the patronage of the French Embassy, the partnership between AFD and Nigeria, is aimed to promote a sustainable and inclusive development model that generates employment, improves infrastructure, and supports education and skills development.”

By working in partnership, AFD and Nigeria have co-produced and implemented projects to achieve the greatest impact for Nigerians. Every single project financed by AFD is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the Paris Agreement for Climate; a demonstration of France’s commitment to sustainability and development,” Muron added.